Reports: Ligue 1 club in talks to sign Liverpool star

According to various sources, Ligue 1 club AS Monaco are looking to sign Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge and both teams have also reportedly entered talks with each other to finalize terms on the move.

It is the French publication L’Equipe that reports, via Goal, that AS Monaco sees the Liverpool striker as a replacement to the ageing Colombian star Radamel Falcao, amid rumours that the former Manchester United forward may leave the club next summer.

Check out the tweet right here:

L’Equipe reports that the Champions League winner has ties to Monaco and would be open to making the move to the club this summer. The England star is currently a free agent after failing to secure a move to any Premier League club this July and August.

Meanwhile, Falcao has one year remaining on his current deal at the Ligue 1 club, but is reportedly looking for a premature exit.

The other clubs interested in Sturridge are Turkish Super League clubs Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor and Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United, where he was seen as a potential replacement to the outgoing Wayne Rooney until recently.

Sturridge, who formerly played for both Manchester City and Chelsea, joined Liverpool in 2013 for a transfer fee of €16million. He has made a total 0f 160 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals and making 26 assists for them till date.