Reports: Manchester City star chooses Barcelona as his next club

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, have become one of the most feared sides in Europe. The Citizens even boast some of the most talented players on the planet among their ranks, as they look to build a dynasty similar to their city rivals. However, one star may not be a long term part of it, since he wants to play for Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, Manchester City star Phil Foden has chosen Barcelona as one club for which he wants to play for in the future. The English youngster, however, must wait for the right opportunity, considering that the Barcelona midfielder is stacked with talented players at the moment.

Furthermore, the Blaugrana are keeping a close eye on Foden and would consider a move for him sooner rather than later, to capture him at a lower price.

Meanwhile, ex Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola had sung high praises for the England youth international in his press conference recently claiming him to be the ‘most talented’ player he has ever worked with.

“I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager.

“His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve,” Guardiola had said.

Foden already made his first appearance of the new Premier League season, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 5-0 mauling of West Ham United. He will hope to make an impact once more when Manchester City face Tottenham.