Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid

Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other countless times since their inception – both on and off the pitch. While their on-pitch battles are entertaining, the off-pitch ones are equally so. And the two have now gone to war over an Ecuadorian wonderkid, with Real Madrid set to edge out this one.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid, Leo Campana. The 19-year-old forward plays for Barcelona Guayaquil at the moment and has already been approached by several European clubs.

Among Campana’s suitors are Barcelona and Sevilla. However, both clubs were shunned by his agent months ago, stating that the youngster only wished to play for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Serie A side Napoli went one step further to submit an official bid of €5 Million, which was rejected by Campana’s club.

Meanwhile, the price quoted for the youngster is €10 Million with Real Madrid seemingly the closest to his signature. Los Blancos, meanwhile, could reportedly send Campana on loan to a La Liga side such as Real Valladolid or Leganes straight away to gain some first-team experience.

Nevertheless, the Spanish giants are expected to face late competition from both Juventus and AC Milan, who could trump Madrid by offering a higher fee to Barcelona Guayaquil.