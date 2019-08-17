Transfer News |

Reports: One key detail missing from Real Madrid’s Neymar move

According to reports, Real Madrid have already agreed on terms with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for signing Neymar before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window – however, Neymar himself is yet to agree to the transfer.

Francesc Aguilar, a Spanish journalist reported on Saturday that PSG and Real Madrid have agreed with each other on the Neymar move and that a positive nod from the part of the player himself is all that is missing from the deal getting completed right now.

The Spanish reporter further claims that Barcelona, meanwhile, are almost sure that the Brazilian will never join their arch-rivals, as they continue trying to table a bid for him before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old himself is currently looking to force through an exit from PSG this summer after having struggled to settle both on and off the pitch in Paris following his world-record £200million move from Barcelona in 2017.

Reports suggest that his favoured destination is Barcelona, but the Catalans are yet to make a solid move for him this summer.

Earlier, it was also reported that Neymar’s agents had arrived at the Camp Nou, to see if they can agree on a move for the Brazilian.

