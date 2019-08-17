Reports: Manchester United, Manchester City set to fight over England star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is all set to leave the club next summer, amid huge interest in him from Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City.

Daily Mail reports that Dortmund have already begun hunting for Sancho’s replacement ahead of his summer move in July 2020.

The English news agency further adds that a host of elite European teams will compete with each other for the 19-year-old’s signature – Manchester United and Manchester City being the current front-runners in the transfer race for him.

Daily Mail also reports that Sancho himself has indicated that he wants to return to his home country next summer – which is why Dortmund have started looking for his replacement, knowing that they will find it very difficult to keep the talented winger beyond the end of the season.

Sources suggest that Manchester United are most advanced in their pursuit – even ahead of the player’s former owners and United’s local rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in Sancho and had even considered a bid for him this summer, but the Bundesliga giants had turned all offers down, making it clear that he will remain at the club this season.

Earlier, in 2017, Manchester City let go of the England star for just €8million, as Dortmund came calling.

Since then, Sancho has made 57 appearances for Die Borussen, and has scored 15 goals and made 24 assists for them so far.