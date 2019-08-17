Transfer News |

Nzonzi leaving Roma for Galatasaray loan

Steven Nzonzi in action for Roma

Steven Nzonzi is to join Galatasaray from Roma in an initial loan deal, with the Turkish club retaining purchase options.

Steven Nzonzi is to join Galatasaray on an initial season-long loan, Roma have confirmed.

The Turkish Super Lig champions have the option to sign the World Cup-winning midfielder for €16million before June 30 next year.

They can also extend the loan by another season for €500,000, after which they will retain a purchase option of €13m valid until June 30, 2021.

“The club would like to wish Steven the best of luck for the future,” Roma said in a statement.

Nzonzi joined Roma from Sevilla for an initial fee of €26.65m last year, a month after his World Cup triumph with France in Russia.

He made 30 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring once, as the Giallorossi finished sixth.

Comments