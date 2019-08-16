Reports: Barcelona accept ‘surprise’ offer for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has been the subject of quite a few rumours which have linked him with a move away from Barcelona.

The former Liverpool midfielder was reportedly close to a move back to the English Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester United supposedly interested in getting him on board. However, as the English transfer window closed on 8th August, the rumours died down as well.

Though Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Coutinho, if a move to Paris does materialise, it’ll be only if Neymar moves in the other direction. Therefore, Barcelona aren’t left with many options as they desperately look to off-load the diminutive Brazilian before the transfer window closes.

According to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona have received a ‘surprise’ offer from Bayern Munich for Coutinho and have even accepted it. Bayern Munich are set to be heavily interested in the 27-year-old as they look to fill the gap left by the departures of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez.

The German giants recently signed Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic on loan and were targetting Manchester City’s Leroy Sane before an injury ruled the German out of the upcoming season. Therefore, Bayern have now turned their attention towards Coutinho as they continue to rebuild.