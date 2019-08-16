Reports: Out of favour Real Madrid star disappointed with Sergio Ramos and co. for failing to back him

Real Madrid are currently locked in a battle for Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar with Barcelona. They are focussing all their energy on getting the move completed and prevent what could be a game-changing addition to their arch-rivals.

However, along with making sure that they complete the signing of Neymar and possibly a midfielder, Florentino Perez and co. have their sights set on clearing the deadwood at the club as well. While players such as James Rodriguez, Keylor Navas and Isco could be on their way out before the transfer window slams shut, there are a few more players who might be added to that list.

According to reports in Don Balon, Mariano Diaz is another Real Madrid star who could be asked to leave the club in the coming days if the right offer comes. Diaz joined Madrid last season from Lyon in a deal believed to be worth €25 million but made only 13 La Liga appearances, scoring three goals in them.

Moreover, with Karim Benzema having a great last season and the addition of Luka Jovic, it looks highly unlikely that Diaz will get enough game time this season. The Dominican Republic forward hasn’t taken the club’s gesture well and is reportedly disappointed with club seniors like Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Isco Alarcón and Keylor Navas among others.

The report claims that Diaz believed that the players would stand up for him and back him but it looks like his time at Real Madrid might be coming to an end now. A handful of clubs in Italy and Spain are interested in his signature.