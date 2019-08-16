Reports: Real Madrid star refuses to join PSG in swap deal for Neymar

Neymar is currently the subject of an intense transfer race between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both the clubs are ready to do whatever it takes to get the Brazilian on board.

Paris Saint-Germain have made their stance clear and their sporting director Leonardo even revealed that negotiations are ongoing which means Neymar is all but set to leave the club before the transfer window slams shut. While Barcelona have made multiple offers for their former player, Madrid have too.

According to reports in Don Balon, Los Blancos had made an offer of €120 million plus three players – James Rodriguez, Keylor Navas and Isco. PSG, who had been holding out for at least €200 million for their star player, were pleased the bid and were ready to accept it.

However, the Costa Rican goalkeeper decided to pull off and refused to be involved in the swap deal. Navas, reportedly, wants a move to Serie A or Premier League but not Ligue 1, which he believes isn’t a competitive league.

This has only complicated the matter further and this transfer looks set to stretch right till the transfer deadline day. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid return with an improved bid or not.