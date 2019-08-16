Reports: Real Madrid identify long-term Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid are currently involved in a race for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar with Barcelona and seem to have kept other proceedings on hold.

However, that hasn’t stopped Florentino Perez from monitoring what the team needs for the future. Left-back was one of the areas which Los Blancos needed to reinforce and they did by signing French full-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon for €48 million.

The Frenchman was bought to provide competition to Madrid’s Brazilian left-back Marcelo who isn’t the force he used to be. According to reports in Don Balon, however, Perez and co. want to add another left-back into the mix to ease up the pressure when Marcelo eventually leaves.

Currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, full-back Achraf Hakimi has been identified as the player who can replace Marcelo in the long-term by the team management. Hakimi impressed while representing Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and was subsequently loaned to Dortmund in the summer of 2018.

The 20-year-old loan’s spell is set to end after this season and reports claim that Zinedine Zidane and Perez want him to take up the left-back position for the long-term. Though Hakimi is primarily a right-back, he can play on both sides of the defence which is an advantage for Madrid.