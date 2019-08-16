PSG sporting director gives update on Neymar transfer as Real Madrid & Barcelona continue fighting for his signature

Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a fierce race for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. The Brazilian superstar and PSG wish to part ways and a return to Spain is on the cards.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, in an interview with RMC, gave an update about Neymar’s possible move back to Spain. He even added that rumours that the Brazilian was forced to train alone were false and that the player was going through a rehabilitation process.

“He is a player of Paris Saint-Germain, there is still three years of his contract in Paris, we must not forget,” Leonardo said while in conversation with RMC.

“We must analyse everything, we must fix everything before he can play again. Neymar made mistakes. You know, I didn’t know him. As the days go by, I get to know him. And I honestly think he’s a good boy with a very good background. And on the pitch, he’s an amazing player.

“There are discussions for his future, as you know it today, but nothing advanced.”

While talking about the rumours that Neymar has been forced to train alone, the PSG sporting director said, “Things are simple. Neymar was monitored by several great doctors and surgeons early in the season and his fracture line is fully consolidated at the fifth metatarsal. Neymar’s injury is completely healed.

“It’s false. He is not removed from the group. He follows his personalised rehabilitation programme.”