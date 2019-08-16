Reports: Liverpool star to join Serie A giants on loan plus buy deal

Liverpool went through an underwhelming transfer window, much to the dissatisfaction of several fans. The Reds boast a strong squad as it is, but could be troubled by untimely injuries. And now, the board has decided to let go of another player before the European transfer window ends!

Liverpool Football Club star, Dejan Lovren, is set to join AS Roma on a loan deal, as per Daily Mail. The Croatian defender, who signed for the Reds from Southampton, will be with the Italian giants for the season, who will have to purchase him if he plays a certain number of games.

As per the reported agreement, if Lovren plays the number of games declared in the contract, Roma will have to pay Liverpool 23 Million to sign him on an obligatory permanent deal. The player, meanwhile, has an agreement with the Italian club and could officially sign for them soon.

Lovren’s departure will leave Liverpool thin at the back. The Reds will have only three recognized central defenders to choose from – Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez. However, 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg, who only signed for the club in the past window could instead be sent straight to the first team.