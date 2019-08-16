Reports: Real Madrid identify replacement for below-par Luka Jovic

Real Madrid spent big in the 2019 summer transfer window, signing five new players for the first team. However, none of those five was truly able to impress the fans during pre-season and none more so than Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker has been linked with a loan move and Real already have a replacement in mind.

According to Spanish news outlet, Don Balon, Real Madrid are eyeing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker could be sent out on loan, as per reports, despite signing for Los Blancos just months ago.

Rumours emerged last week that Zinedine Zidane was unhappy with the performances of Jovic, whom Real Madrid had purchased for around €60 Million. As a result, the ex-Frankfurt striker was being put up on the loan list by the club for the season.

If the Spanish giants do indeed allow Jovic to leave for the season, Timo Werner is a name that has been touted to replace him. The report suggests that Real Madrid have kept tabs on Werner since he was 17-years-old and playing for VFB Stuttgart. A club and a positional change later, the German international is one of the hottest attacking prospects in Europe.

Furthermore, Los Blancos could get their man for a discount fee of €40 Million, with his contract at RB Leipzig set to expire next year. They will, however, face competition from Bayern Munich, who themselves are eyeing a move for the German attacker.