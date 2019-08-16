Reports: Manchester United failed with last-minute bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester United enjoyed a fairly successful transfer window, as they wrapped up the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James. However, the Red Devils could’ve signed many more had their moves not broken down. One of those players, as it turns out, was Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly!

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Daily Mail, Manchester United failed with a last-ditch move for Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly. The Red Devils reportedly submitted an £82 Million offer to the Serie A side, which was promptly rejected.

Last week, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis had slammed United for their transfer business, especially concerning Harry Maguire.

“If a club grosses £800m, he has no problem to offer £80-90m for one player. There is not a real and fair competition between England and other countries.

“Koulibaly has a release clause of €150m.

“In England, you know, they can spend €93m on a player that I would pay a maximum of €25-30m for. So, if Maguire costs €93m, then Koulibaly is worth €250m?” he had said.

Meanwhile, Manchester United handed Maguire his debut on August 11 for their opening match of the season against Chelsea. The Englishman put in a man-of-the-match performance, as he kept a clean sheet in a four-nil win.