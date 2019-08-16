Reports: Ernesto Valverde wants Barcelona star out, could join Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan

Barcelona are focussing all their attention on the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain at the moment, but they do have an eye on possible outgoings as well.

With the transfer window now drawing to a close, they are willing to let some of their superstars leave to fund the transfer of their former winger. While Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic are some of the names believed to be on the possible outgoing list, another player has joined them.

According to reports in Don Balon, Ernesto Valverde wants Arturo Vidal to leave the club, which comes out as a rather surprising decision. It was his fellow Crotain midfielder, who Rakitic was rumoured to be on his way out but now the Chilean seems to be the one leaving the club.

The report adds that Inter Milan are favourite for his signature, who recently signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United in a bumper deal. The Belgian striker joined Serie A in an €80 million deal and if Inter manage to get Vidal on board as well, they could improve on their fourth-placed finish in the league last season.

With Frenkie de Jong in the side, Barcelona might not miss Vidal as much.