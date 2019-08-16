Reports: Real Madrid willing to smash world record in favour of Neymar’s teammate

Real Madrid are fighting hard to sign Neymar Jr. before the summer transfer window closes, but reports suggest Los Blancos have a larger agenda in mind should they not be able to pip rivals Barcelona.

Neymar appears to have his heart set on a transfer back to his former employers in Barcelona, but Real Madrid aren’t losing too much sleep over that just yet.

Don Balon are reporting that club President Florentino Perez has bigger plans in place, and wants to negotiate a world record transfer for Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The deal is estimated to be in the region of €240m, and is one that the Spanish giants are willing to bank on, even if they are unable to prise Neymar from the same club this summer.

Reports had earlier revealed that Los Blancos were in the hunt to sign the French sensation from AS Monaco a few years ago, but PSG swooped in and convinced the youngster that staying in France was a good idea for his career.

A willingness to link up with fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid might be an offer that Mbappe cannot refuse, and the Galacticos will hope they have the first mover advantage and can make this deal permanent.