Reports: New Manchester United signing snubbed world record Manchester City contract

Manchester United broke the bank to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in the summer transfer window, but it appears that the England International snubbed a bumper deal at Manchester City to choose Old Trafford instead.

Daily Star are reporting that Maguire was offered a sensational £278,000-a-week contract by the Sky Blues, that would have made him the highest paid defender in the world, but he chose to turn it down in order to secure a move to United.

Maguire made it clear that it was a dream for him to join the Red Devils, and showed his class early in a game against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

From United to United: Harry Maguire’s journey to the Theatre of Dreams

United won the game 4-0 and the defender was given the man of the match award for his solidity in the back line.

The centre back made his decision to join United in the summer, and the report says he chose to earn £100,000-a-week less than what he would have got had he chosen to move to the Etihad Stadium instead.

City boss Pep Guardiola had earlier stated that he wanted to sign Maguire, but the club could not afford him since he was too expensive to sign. Manchester United eventually paid around £80m to sign him.