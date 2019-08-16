WATCH: Paul Pogba’s brother admits Real Madrid can sign him from Manchester United

Manchester United may have shut down any possibility of a move, but the Pogba family sure believes that Real Madrid can get their hands on Paul Pogba in this summer transfer window.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba is asked what Zinedine Zidane is missing in his Real Madrid side, and he responds “my brother”. Take a look.

Mathias reportedly said – “The player that Zidane is missing is Paul. It’s not impossible for Florentino Perez to sign him. But he is not worth €200m.”

Manchester United have remained adamant that Paul Pogba is not for sale at any cost, but the massive valuation of €200m is not a fair reading in the minds of most, who believe United just want to scare off predatory clubs.

Paul Pogba himself has done nothing to quash any rumours of a move to Real Madrid, or to his former employers Juventus, where he enjoyed much success.

The Frenchman continues to be an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but the question of a move to Los Blancos certainly still remains.