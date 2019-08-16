Reports: Italian giants close in on €50m swoop for Real Madrid wantaway star

Real Madrid may be keen on keeping hold of him, but AC Milan want to have a last ditch effort in signing wantaway star James Rodriguez from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Don Balon are reporting that James wants to make a move stick as he is of the belief that his opportunities will be few and far between should he continue to remain in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid were linked with signing the Colombian this summer, but their interest has now cooled, and time could be running out for James in this window, with reports suggesting he is staying put.

James Rodriguez: Two years of Bundesliga brilliance

AC Milan are interested in signing him, however, and believe they could muster up the €50m valuation demanded by Real Madrid to approach the midfielder.

The Rossoneri believe the sale of star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma possibly to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), could bring in the finances required to fund a push for the Real player.

Of course, this would be part of a transfer merry-go-around as Neymar is also linked with a move from PSG to Real Madrid, which would further push James down the pecking order in Los Blancos’ setup for next season.

It is being reported that Milan had prior negotiations with James too, while he was at Monaco.