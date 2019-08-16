Reports: Real Madrid turn attention to Chelsea star as Neymar alternative

Real Madrid may be reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign Neymar Jr., but Los Blancos aren’t placing all their eggs in one basket.

Don Balon are reporting that a cheaper alternative to the Brazilian is being considered at the club, despite the priority still being the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

Rather surprisingly, a name that has come up on the Madrid radar is that of Christian Pulisic. The American has just signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund, but has been looked at by the Galacticos as an option.

Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic

Pulisic is yet to show his true colours at Stamford Bridge, but much is expected from the midfielder, who in the eyes of many, is the heir apparent to Eden Hazard at the Premier League giants.

The report also mentions Kylian Mbappe as a player in the plans of Real Madrid, but because of his high transfer fees, the Frenchman’s signing is on hold.

Pulisic, in the meantime, is one that could well become an important player for Chelsea, and rest assured, a number of top clubs from Europe will be keeping a close eye.

The report also says that signing the youngster would be good for the Spanish club’s growth in the United States of America.