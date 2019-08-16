Reports: Neymar willing to sign for La Liga giants, transfer amount ready

Neymar Jr. might be finally getting his move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and latest reports now suggest that Real Madrid would be the club in the lead.

Noticia importante de Neymar.Florentino Pérez tiene un crédito listo parece que otorgado por el banco de Santander, para fichar al brasileño del PSG. Pini Zahavi ha convencido al presidente del Real Madrid de que Ney a estaría dispuesto a fichar por el club blanco. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) August 15, 2019

Per the update, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has been informed that Neymar is willing to sign for Los Blancos in the summer transfer window, and as a result, Perez has taken a loan from the Santander bank to keep the transfer amount ready.

Neymar has been flirting with Barcelona, Madrid and even Juventus in the transfer window, and has his heart set on leaving PSG this summer, leading to several clubs scampering to acquire his signature.

While his first choice appeared to be his former employers Barca, Real Madrid would also be an option for the Brazilian, who has spent much of his last few months on the treatment table with an injury.

Now, it appears that Real Madrid are well and truly in the hunt to get the superstar forward.