Reports: Ligue 1 giants make substantial offer to sign Lionel Messi’s teammate

Despite making an early impression in the transfer window, it appears that Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco aren’t satisfied just yet, and are making a push to sign Lionel Messi’s International teammate.

Soccer Link report that Mauro Icardi has emerged on the radar of Monaco this summer, as an exit from Inter Milan looks imminent.

The report claims that discussions are ongoing, and that the offer could be somewhere in the region of €80m if all goes well from Icardi’s point of view, despite his recent issues.

Icardi was stripped of his captaincy at current side Inter, and his agent-wife Wanda Nara hasn’t helped matters, dropping the Argentine’s value considerably in the past few months.

But Monaco are still ready to spend big on the striker, having already brought in Wissam Ben Yedder in this particular transfer window.

Icardi finds himself surplus to requirements at the Nerazzurri, and his number nine shirt has already been handed over to former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku, opening the door for his departure.

With PSG also looking to spend big, Monaco are keen to not be left behind this time around.