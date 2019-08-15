Juventus chief reveals Manchester United tried to sign star defender before them

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that Premier League giants Manchester United wanted to sign star defender Merih Demiral before them this summer.

Demiral first came to the Serie A this January, when he signed for Sassuolo from Turkish club Alanyaspor on a loan deal. He went on to play a total of fourteen matches for Sassuolo as their first-choice centre-back and scored two goals as well.

Later, during the summer, Sassuolo made his move permanent for €9million as transfer fees, after which Juventus signed him for double the price – nearly €18million.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Paratici said that it was Manchester United who had initially gained a lead in the transfer race to sign him.

“He is our player who has had the most deals on the market, don’t imagine how many. The Turk was requested by AC Milan but was also approached by Manchester United,” he said, before adding:

“Juventus then signed him for €18million from Sassuolo, though his price was at first estimated to be around €40million.”

Later on, the Bianconeri also signed Matthijs de Ligt, to complete their defensive signings for the summer.

And almost a month later, Manchester United broke the world record in transfer fees for a defender, by snapping up Harry Maguire from Leicester City, for a whopping €87million.

Quotes via Calciomercato.