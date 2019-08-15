Barcelona great does not want club to re-sign Neymar

Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov has revealed that he does not want his former club to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain. As things stand, Barcelona are very close to striking a deal with the Ligue 1 club, for the 27-year-old.

The former Bulgarian international is of the opinion that Barcelona already have a lot of brilliant attacking players in their squad and Neymar would be surplus to their requirements. He also said that the Brazilian would become a “bomb” inside the Blaugrana locker room, referring to his fiery, complaining nature that is likely to create trouble at the Camp Nou.

Stoichkov told Univision via CalcioMercato: “Barcelona does not need Neymar. He has no place because there are already important players.”

“There are [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Luiz] Suarez and of course, [Lionel] Messi. Where is he going to play?”

“He would be a bomb inside the locker room,” he further added.

Neymar is currently looking to force through an exit from PSG this summer after having struggled to settle both on and off the pitch in Paris following his world-record £200million move in 2017.

Stoichkov played for Barcelona in two different spells – between 1990 and 1995 and then between 1996 and 1998 – and scored 114 goals in a total of 247 appearances for the Spanish superstars.

He retired from the sport in 2003, after a lengthy 29-year-old senior career.

