Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with ex-Real Madrid teammate at Juventus

Reports suggest that Serie A giants Juventus are considering a move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola as a replacement to Joao Cancelo who recently left the club to join Manchester City.

The former Real Sociedad player joined Los Blancos in 2018 for a fee of €30million but has so far failed to impress the likes of manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez – which is why they are interested in a sale for the Spanish right-back this summer.

The 23-year-old played 22 matches for the club and even recorded one goal and nine assists in 2018-19 – but according to Zidane and co., the above numbers do not guarantee him a place in Madrid’s starting XI this season.

Meanwhile, it is Don Balon that reports that Juventus superstar and former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo himself is interested in Odriozola and that he has asked Juventus to sign the Real Madrid star before the summer transfer window shuts down on 2nd September.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Real Madrid are currently listening to offers for the Spaniard, who himself feels that he needs a change of air, which is why he too is interested in a move away from the La Liga giants.

According to other sources, the Bianconeri will pay the Merengues a transfer fee of over €30million if both teams agree on a deal for the player before the end of this week.