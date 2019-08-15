Manchester United given fresh hope over Paulo Dybala after Juventus sporting director’s comments

Manchester United spent the final few weeks of the summer transfer window chasing Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international, however, snubbed a move to Manchester and chose to stay at Juventus. However, the Bianconeri’s sporting director has now given the Red Devils some hope over a possible deal in the future.

Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, gave Manchester United hope over a future deal for Paulo Dybala, as he revealed that the player is no closer to an exit. The Red Devils were unable to complete a deal for the Argentine forward on time before the window closed, leaving others open to approach him.

“The market is open and there is interest, but there are no names closer to a sale,” Paratici said. (via Sky Sports)

“[Dybala] is a Juve player – indeed, he is a great Juve player. As I said, during the transfer market, there are discussions and negotiations.”

“I could talk to him, but if the market goes a certain way then what I say counts for nothing, because, in the end, we need to cut six players.

“This will also depend on who will receive huge market requests, it won’t be just a matter of choice.

“Obviously I would like to keep them all. Our big problem is that we don’t have players who grew up in this club. We only have one player who grew up in the club.”

Meanwhile, Dybala starred in Juventus’ win over the ‘B’ team in an intra-club friendly, scoring twice. It remains to be seen, however, if Manchester United return for him with a new offer.