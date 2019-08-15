Reports: Champions League semifinalists close to signing Manchester United target

Champions League 2018-19 semifinalists AFC Ajax are reportedly keen on signing Dani Olmo, a Spanish youth national squad member, currently with Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. Olmo is also a target for Premier League giants Manchester United, according to reports.

Olmo, who is a former Barcelona youth player, joined Zagreb in July 2014 and later rose through the ranks to join their first team a year later. He has scored 29 goals and made 23 assists, from a total of 105 matches for them so far.

The 2018-19 season was the 21-year-old’s most successful season till date, as he scored 12 goals and made nine assists from 44 appearances for Zagreb. His brilliant performances on the field have so far attracted the attention of Premier League clubs Everton and Manchester United, Serie A stalwarts AC Milan and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, it is Fox Sports Netherlands that reports that Dutch giants AFC Ajax have also entered the transfer race to sign the 21-year-old.

Dinamo Zagreb have reportedly named an asking price of €40million for Olmo, which Ajax are not really fine with. According to the Dutch news agency, the Eredivisie champions are ready to pay around €30million for him this summer.

FOX Sports Netherlands further reports that the Spanish youngster is being considered by the Dutch giants as a replacement to the outgoing Donny Van de Beek, who is reportedly close to a switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid.