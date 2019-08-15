Reports: Arsenal superstar in advanced talks to join MLS as Wayne Rooney replacement

Arsenal may be left flat in midfield despite a strong summer transfer window, as it appears one of their top stars could be headed to the United States.

The Washington Post is reporting that Mesut Ozil could be on his way to Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United, with the German’s agent already landing in Washington to discuss a possible transfer.

DC United are keen to sign Ozil since they want a superstar name to fill the void left by Wayne Rooney, who left the club recently in order to pursue a career in coaching at Derby County.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid, and after impressing initially, has fallen away a little bit, and hasn’t been able to reach the heights he achieved while at Los Blancos.

The midfielder’s relationship with current Arsenal boss Unai Emery has also deteriorated in recent times, leading to speculation that perhaps his time at the club is coming to end.

The World Cup winner has found it difficult to break into the Gunners’ starting lineup more often than not, and perhaps a big money move across the Atlantic could be enough to see him achieve some glory towards the latter part of his career.