Reports: Real Madrid consider Manchester City star as Sergio Ramos replacement

Real Madrid are well aware that their back line might be great on paper, but there is plenty of work still to be done. Los Blancos have now drawn up a long list of names to sure things up at the back.

Diario Gol report that as many as five players could be considered to ensure the club can control the goals from going in. A recent thrashing by Atletico Madrid, where Real conceded seven goals, might well have been the catalyst.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly worried about the form of club stalwart Sergio Ramos, and a long term replacement is already being talked about.

Among the five names mentioned in the report is Aymeric Laporte, who recently signed for Manchester City, and impressed last season with his solidity for the Sky Blues.

The Premier League Champions may have benefited from the presence of Laporte, but will have to fight off interest from Real Madrid, who are also in the market for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Other names mentioned also include Djene Dakonam of Getafe, Milan Skriniar and even Ruben Dias. While Koulibaly might prove to be too expensive, the rest are viable options for the Galacticos to consider.