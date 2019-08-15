Reports: Liverpool’s Super Cup hero wants Real Madrid move

Liverpool claimed their second European trophy within three months after beating Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup. The Reds drew level with the Blues at 2-2 in normal time, before beating them 5-4 in the penalty shootout. However, one player, who stood out for the Merseysiders, is said to be keen on a Real Madrid move.

According to the Express, Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who scored twice against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The Senegalese forward was a subject of interest from Los Blancos this summer and is said to have even conversed with manager Zinedine Zidane via a phone call.

The same report states that although Mane was completely sold on moving to Real Madrid earlier this summer, president Florentino Perez wasn’t entirely sure of bringing him in having already signed Eden Hazard.

The Liverpool forward had a big year for both club and country. At the club level, Mane ended up winning the UEFA Champions League, while finishing second in the Premier League where he also finished as the joint top-scorer. For country, the Senegal international led his side to the final of the African Cup of Nations, only to lose by a solitary goal against Algeria.

Mane made his first appearance of the 2019/20 season for Liverpool off the bench against Norwich City, before playing from the start in the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea.