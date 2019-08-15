Reports: Real Madrid ready to sacrifice two stars for ‘€250m’ rated defender

Real Madrid may look sorted in central defence with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane guarding the back line, but they seem to have their sights set on one top player regardless.

Don Balon is reporting that Zinedine Zidane is willing to sacrifice James Rodriguez and Nacho in order to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Koulibaly was one of the players that Manchester United were after in the transfer window, but chose to go with Harry Maguire instead, despite the high valuation.

Zidane ‘counts on Bale and Rodriguez’

As it is, Real Madrid would not be able to sign Koulibaly from Napoli by offering both James and Nacho, since Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis believes the defender is worth as much as €250million!

He made the exorbitant valuation in an interview with ESPN earlier after hearing that Harry Maguire was worth 85 million, and said English clubs are the reason for the trend of big money players in a way.

For Madrid, there is no guarantee that they would be able to stop the goals from going in this season, with Los Blancos known for their leaky defence despite the quality of Varane and Ramos at the back.

Napoli may not wish to part with Koulibaly just yet, but the Galacticos are certainly keeping a keen eye.