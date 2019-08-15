Reports: Real Madrid want Chelsea World Cup winner to replace Casemiro

Real Madrid are on the lookout to sign some more players before the end of the summer transfer window, and are keeping a close eye on one Chelsea star.

Don Balon report that Zinedine Zidane wants N’Golo Kante to be the man to eventually take the club forward, as he sees him as a natural replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian has been on and off, but occupies the defensive midfield position for Los Blancos, and Zidane wants to bring in the class and simplicity of Kante to supplement the area.

The Frenchman was instrumental during his nation’s charge to win the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, and continues to be an integral part of the Chelsea setup this season.

Under new manager Frank Lampard, it remains to be seen which position Kante will play, as he was used further up the field by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

It might not be easy for Madrid to get Kante though, as they will face a lot of pressure from Chelsea, who view the midfielder as a key player in their team that will help take the club forward.

It appears that the Galacticos might have to really fight it out if they are to get their man.