Reports: PSG ready to name Manchester United target as Neymar replacement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) look set to lose Neymar Jr. this summer, after the Brazilian made it clear that he wishes to move out of Paris and head back to Spain. And it appears PSG already have a replacement.

Don Balon are reporting that the entire Neymar saga has made sure of one thing, that the Parisians know they need a replacement.

And that replacement might well be Paulo Dybala from Juventus, who was set to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but refused to agree with the wage demands put forth by the Red Devils.

As a result, he now looks set to join PSG, as the club believes he would be the right man to take up the position that is surely going to be left behind by Neymar.

Dybala does not seem to be in the long term plans of new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, and reportedly does not have a great relationship with club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo either, making him the right one to seal a transfer.

As for Neymar, he looks set to be going back to Barcelona, though talks are ongoing that would see PSG earn as much as possible from a deal they paid big for themselves a couple of years ago.