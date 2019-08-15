Borja Iglesias leaves Espanyol for Real Betis in €28.14m deal

After scoring 17 LaLiga goals for Espanyol last season, striker Borja Iglesias has followed head coach Rubi to Real Betis.

Real Betis have signed Borja Iglesias from Espanyol after paying his €28.14m release clause.

The striker spent a single season in Barcelona after joining from Real Zaragoza last year, scoring 17 LaLiga goals and a further six in cup competitions as they finished seventh in the table.

Espanyol head coach Rubi was subsequently appointed by Betis as the successor to the sacked Quique Setien and he has brought the 26-year-old Iglesias to Seville on a five-year deal.

The arrival of the former Celta Vigo forward was announced by Betis on social media with a video referencing his unusual nickname – Panda.

En ocasiones veo osos panda… pic.twitter.com/RgrNDOH1AI — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) August 14, 2019

“From the first day he arrived, Borja Iglesias has had exemplary attitude and behaviour,” Espanyol said in a statement.

“Espanyol wishes to thank the player for his application, professionalism and commitment in white-and-blue colours and wishes him luck in his future.”

Iglesias struck the opening goal in nine LaLiga matches last season, the joint-most of anyone in the division, level with Girona’s Cristhian Stuani.

He is the fifth new signing for Betis ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, joining players including former Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, although Giovani Lo Celso has left for Tottenham.