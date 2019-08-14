Reports: Juventus star offers himself to Real Madrid because of rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the catalyst for a number of new signings at Juventus, but he hasn’t got along too well with one man, perhaps leading to his departure.

Diario Gol report that one of the major reasons behind Paulo Dybala seeking a transfer from the club is because of his lack of connection with Cristiano Ronaldo, with the duo unable to get along.

New manager Maurizio Sarri has plans to build the team around Ronaldo, and that doesn’t necessarily include Dybala being in it.

As a result, the Argentine looks set for a move, and the report claims he has offered himself to Real Madrid, with the wish to play under Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

Sarri says Paulo Dybala could be omitted from Juventus’ UCL squad

The report says he does not wish to join Barcelona because of a similar falling out with Lionel Messi in the national team, that did not go down well with the higher ups at the Catalans.

So Real Madrid appears to be the ideal option for Dybala, whose proposed move to Manchester United as well as Tottenham Hotspur fell through because of wage demands and image rights.

Juventus currently value their forward at around 80 million euros, which might be more doable for Madrid than signing Neymar for much more money.