Reports: PSG demand €120m + two Barcelona stars for Neymar

The transfer merry-go-around that is the saga surrounding Neymar Jr. has now had another chapter reportedly written into it.

Reports now state that Barcelona might have to part with €120m as well as two of their first team stars in order to get Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

PSG pide Coutinho + Semedo + €120 m. Barca ofrece Coutinho + Rakitic + €80 m. Cantidades exageradas teniendo en cuenta que PSG tiene que vender sí o sí, que Neymar quiere ir al Barca, que viene de 2 temporadas flojas y que tiene 2 años más que cuando PSG pagó €222m por él. https://t.co/7zbbPedgnQ — Eduardo Fdez-Abascal (@efabascalUK) August 14, 2019

PSG are looking for both Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo as a part of the Neymar transfer swap deal, while also adding a ton of cash to the equation.

The tweet above also says that this is a highly exaggerated demand made by PSG, considering Neymar’s age now as well as what he might actually be worth in the market.

Not to mention, the Brazilian has faced serious injury concerns in recent times, which may end up hurting his overall performances should he be reunited with players such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Needless to say, we’ll have more updates on the Neymar situation for you as they happen.