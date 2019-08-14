Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate set for move to PSG but FFP complication remains

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are being linked with several players before the end of the summer transfer window, but one of their prospective signings could be delayed.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Raphael Gurreiro has been heavily linked with the Parisians in this summer window, but the club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could halt the transfer for now, Bild report.

Gurreiro is a regular in the Borussia Dortmund starting lineup, and has cemented his place in the Portugal team as well, starring in the successful UEFA Nations League (UNL) campaign for his nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo nurtures speed with sprint training in Portugal

And Dortmund still remain confident that they wish to keep their man at the club.

“We would like to extend with him,” Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said to local media recently.

“There are several parties involved.

“If we hear he does not want to extend (his contract), then we have to think about what we will do then.

“We owe the club a certain level of financial respectability.”

Dortmund are demanding €25m for signing the versatile player, but PSG are not willing to go above and beyond to sign him, despite Gurreiro’s interest in moving to the Ligue 1 Champions.

As a result, the deal could be delayed beyond the summer transfer window and be confirmed by the time the winter one rolls in.