Reports: Real Madrid to offer star forward to PSG and land Neymar

Real Madrid have made their intentions clear. They want to sign Neymar Jr. in this summer transfer window, and are even willing to give up one of their top young forwards to make it happen.

Sport are reporting that Los Blancos are willing to part ways with Vinicius Jr. in order to fund the move of Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Barcelona is the club that Neymar wants to join, but Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to listen to offers from other clubs that would be closer to the 250 million euros valuation that they have demanded.

Zidane tight-lipped on Neymar

The Brazilian has found himself embroiled in a rape and assault case, as well as suffered from a serious injury, and has now made up his mind that he wishes to return to Spain this summer.

For Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane is also keen to sign Neymar despite already bringing in the star power of Eden Hazard, as he believes the Galacticos are still short in the attack department.

Neymar’s future could be decided soon, and it appears that Vinicius might be the one sacrificed in order to make the deal stick in the near future.

Barcelona will be observing the situation carefully, after offering Philippe Coutinho as their makeweight to re sign their former star.