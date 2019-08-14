Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urging Juventus to sign Real Madrid target

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made his presence felt in the Juventus dressing room after just a season at the club, and is now influencing board decisions to sign new players.

Ronaldo reportedly pushed Juve to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this summer, and got his wish, as the Dutch youngster made his permanent move to Turin.

Now, Don Balon report that Ronaldo has another player in mind, and it isn’t Neymar Jr.

The report states that CR7 is keen on linking up with Christian Eriksen in Serie A, and wants the Bianconeri to move quickly so that they can sign him before Real Madrid make their move.

The Danish star has been linked with a move to the Sanitago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has focused his attention on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United instead, which means Eriksen has stayed put at Tottenham Hotspur.

But all that could change now, since Ronaldo’s presence could force Juventus to make a substantial bid for the midfielder, who was also reportedly approached by Manchester United this summer in a bid to convince him that a move to Old Trafford was a good idea.

If Juve cannot sign Neymar, perhaps Christian Eriksen might be the best man to help the Old Lady push for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this year.