Reports: Barcelona star refuses to be part of Neymar swap deal

Neymar Jr. appears to be inching closer and closer to a move back to former side Barcelona, but one small hiccup may have come up that could stall the transfer for the time being.

El Chiringuito are reporting that current Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has flatly refused from being a part of any swap deal that could see Neymar struggle to secure a seamless exit from the Parisians.

🔴¡EXCLUSIVA de @cristobalsoria! “RAKITIC le ha dejado muy claro al BARÇA que no entrará en NINGUNA OPERACIÓN”. #ChiringuitoNeymar pic.twitter.com/VH8QXq62sj — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 13, 2019

Reports had earlier suggested that Barcelona were negotiating with PSG about including Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic in a swap deal that would see Neymar return to the Nou Camp.

While that did appear to be promising, Rakitic’s unwillingness to make the shift from Catalonia to Paris could cause some complications in the transfer.

If the Croatian cannot be convinced into leaving, Barcelona would most likely have to rely on spending extra cash along with selling Coutinho to the Ligue 1 Champions in order to make the blockbuster deal stick.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, and are far from out of the race themselves, despite signing Eden Hazard already in the transfer window.