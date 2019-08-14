Reports: Neymar to join La Liga giants in 48 hours

Neymar Jr. could be set for a move back to Spain, and it could all be decided in as little as 48 hours. After reports emerged of his representatives negotiating a move, it appears this could all be done soon.

Mundo Deportivo are claiming that a negotiation has taken place between Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Josep Bartomeu of Barcelona, leading to some healthy discussions about the future of Neymar.

Since the Brazilian has his heart set on moving back to the Nou Camp, Al-Khelaifi may be forced to relent, and let the superstar forward move on, even though the club might have to take a financial hit because of it.

‘Our relationship with Neymar hasn’t changed’ – Verratti

The report also states, however, that PSG are awaiting the stance of Real Madrid, with Florentino Perez also keen on signing Neymar, since manager Zinedine Zidane wants more fire power up front to add to new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

It is expected that Los Blancos could come up with an offer that is closer to the 222 million euros that PSG paid to sign the 27-year-old from Barcelona a couple of years ago, and if that valuation is met in cash, then PSG would sell him to Madrid.

As for Barcelona, it is likely that their deal could come in the form of a swap, with Philippe Coutinho heading to the Parisians in return.