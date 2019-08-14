Reports: Manchester United take final decision on Paul Pogba’s future

Various reports suggest that Manchester United star Paul Pogba will not be leaving the club this summer, despite huge interest in him from the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus as so on.

According to The Telegraph, United have no intention of allowing Pogba to depart this summer, despite the player himself expressing doubt over his future at the club. The English news agency reports that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers the Frenchman to be an important part of his plans, which is why he will no longer accept offers for the player during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Earlier, Pogba was heavily linked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and later, it was also reported that he could join Real Madrid before the 2019-20 La Liga kicks off next month. Real Manager Zinedine Zidane has, in fact, confirmed his interest in the Frenchman and is reportedly trying to sign him before the summer transfer window shuts down on September 2.

“I’m aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There’s always that question mark,” Pogba had said about his thoughts on the future, after assisting two goals en-route to United’s 4-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

However, if the latest reports are true, it will mean that Zidane’s efforts would go in vain as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is all set to remain at Old Trafford throughout the 2019-20 season.