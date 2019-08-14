Reports: Why Lionel Messi does not want Neymar at Barcelona

According to sources, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi no longer wants his club to sign Neymar Jr. who is keen on a return to the La Liga side two years after leaving them to join Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

It is Don Balon that reports that Messi does not want the Brazilian back at the Camp Nou, thanks to his nature of making over-the-top demands that could affect the mentality of the club according to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Two years ago, Neymar left Barcelona because he wanted to become the lone superstar of a new club where he could help the team lift trophies single-handedly.

However, things did not go exactly as planned and the Brazilian ended up being a shadow of the likes of Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe – who is just 20 years old – also went on to become the club’s best player, Ligue 1’s best player and the second-best scorer in Europe behind Messi himself.

Mbappe’s form and Neymar’s own set of personal issues with the Parisians have now resulted in the 27-year-old wanting to leave the club immediately, according to reports. It has also been established that he wants to rejoin Barcelona, but according to Don Balon, Messi fears that the Brazilian may bring trouble to the Camp Nou once again, by demanding huge wages and asking other players to leave, so as to make space for himself in the first team.

Barcelona are hence yet to make a final decision on the proposed deal, according to the Spanish news agency.