Reports: Real Madrid keen on summer move for Borussia Dortmund’s ‘unknown’ wonderkid

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid are keen on a summer move Borussia Dortmund’s wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, the 14-year-old youngster who currently plays for the Bundesliga giants’ under-19 team.

It is Don Balon that reports that Florentino Perez, the President of Real Madrid, has identified the ‘hitherto-unknown’ Cameroon-born youngster as the ultimate long-term solution to Los Blancos‘ attacking woes – a very surprising choice but the doubts last only until we get to hear more about his impressive record, skill and goal-scoring form.

So far, Moukoko has played only one match for Borussia Dortmund’s U-19 team – and he scored six goals in said match. Earlier, he used to play for the Borussia Dortmund U-17 team and he recorded 90 goals and 16 assists in just 56 appearances.

At the tender age of 12, Moukoko also made hs U-17 international debut for Germany in 2017 and has scored three goals from four appearances for his national team till date.

Watch the following video to know more about the 14-year-old young star:

Is Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko ‘the next big thing?’

Moukoko’s speed, strength, the penchant for scoring and his ability to finish have also earned him comparisons alongside Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency further reports that eams like Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Manchester City have already taken a look at the youngster, whose focus for now is on continuing his progress and reaching the senior team at Dortmund as soon as possible.