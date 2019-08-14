Reports: Real Madrid to consider signing Manchester United star over Neymar

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is no longer the most important name on Real Madrid’s shopping wish-list for the summer. Instead, it is Manchester United star Paul Pogba who is back as the La Liga giants’ biggest target, with just a few days remaining before the transfer window shuts down.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly grown tired of the club’s pursuit in vain for Neymar and that he is ready to sign Pogba instead. Apparently, Neymar continues to be the top-choice for club President Florentino Perez despite Zidane changing his mind less than a week ago.

Meanwhile, Pogba has already started his 2019-20 campaign with Manchester United and also assisted two of the club’s goals in their Premier League season opener against Chelsea last Sunday. While reports indicated that he is happy at Old Trafford, Pogba himself revealed that he refuses to put a full-stop of his impending switch to another club – which is likely to be Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of United, is not at all interested in selling the Frenchman and has even made him a guaranteed starter at the club according to other reports. It has also been understood that the Red Devils have tabled a big €180million asking price for him so as to ward off any teams interested in him.

However, if Los Blancos choose to match the above offer, Solskjaer and co. may have no option but to part ways with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.