Reports: Unsettled Real Madrid superstar to stay on as images of his club shirt leaks online

Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez is likely to remain with the La Liga giants this summer, as it has been made evident after images of his shirt up for sale in the club’s official stores, got leaked online over the past few days.

It is Marca that reports that the first batch of James Rodriguez’ shirts have arrived for sale at Real Madrid’s official stores in the Spanish capital, amid rumours that he could be on his way to local rivals Atletico Madrid before the transfer window shuts down on September 2.

Take a look at Marca‘s video coverage on the incident right here.

According to the Spanish news agency, the above situation is an update to the Colombian star’s situation at Los Blancos. The publication also points to evidence from Real Madrid’s recent social media activity – which has included more footage related to the player than usual – as proof to highlight their point.

Earlier, it was reported that Rodriguez could be exchanged with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as part of a swap deal for Neymar Jr. – however, the move failed to take off as arch-rivals Barcelona steered clear off Los Blancos in the transfer race for the Brazilian.

It was also reported that Serie A giants Napoli and Atletico Madrid were the front-runners to sign the 28-year-old this summer, but it now looks like both teams have stopped considering a deal for the player.

Image via Marca.