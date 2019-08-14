Reports: Lionel Messi’s unsettled Barcelona teammate in talks to join Bayern Munich on loan

Unsettled Barcelona superstar and Lionel Messi’s teammate Philippe Coutinho is likely to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a loan move, as his future with the La Liga champions remains uncertain after a lacklustre campaign in the 2018-19 season.

It is M.P. Guillaume, a journalist for EuroSport, who reports that Bayern Munich would like to sign Coutinho on a two-year loan deal, just like they did with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez between 2017 and 2019. He further adds that the agents of the player have already met with the German club, according to the information obtained from Sky Sports Italy.

Check out Guillaume’s tweet related to the situation, right below:

Sky Italia : Le Bayern aimerait en effet recruter Coutinho en prêt pour deux ans. Les agents du joueur ont déjà rencontré le club allemand. — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) August 13, 2019

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018, for a reported fee of €140million. Though he did well in the remainder of the 2017-18 season, he was unable to repeat his heroics post the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where his Brazil national team suffered a quarter-final exit at the hands of Belgium.

Overall, the 27-year-old played 54 matches for Barcelona in 2018-19 but was able to score just 11 goals and make five assists – as opposed to the 10 goals and six assists he made from just 22 appearances in the 2017-18 season.

The Brazilian’s severe dip in form was also regarded as one of the key reasons why the Catalans lost two of its most important games of the last season – the semi-finals of the Champions League versus his former club Liverpool and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia.