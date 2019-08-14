Reports: Zidane unimpressed by Real Madrid’s new superstar signing, plans loan move

According to various sources, Real Madrid’s summer signing Luka Jovic will be released on a loan move to any team interested in him, before the transfer window shuts down on September 2.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager has failed to impress Zinedine Zidane the manager of Real Madrid, during their pre-season games. In addition, a suspected injury has further forced the player to suffer a dip in form, according to the information obtained from Serbian news agencies.

So far, Zidane has tested him as the lone “number 9” striker and also alongside Benzema in attack as part of a 4-4-2 formation. But Jovic has looked like neither roles suit him well and the Frenchman now wants the 21-year-old to join some other club on loan, before he is fully prepared to enter first-team action at Los Blancos.

In his most recent outing against AS Roma, Jovic played during the second half and also fired two shots on goal, but they were not enough to threaten Roma’s Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Eventually, Roma won on penalties after the scoreline at the end of ninety minutes read 2-2.

Marca further reports that Jovic’s performance was a plus-point for Real Madrid despite their eventual defeat and that he is likely to stay on at the Santiago Bernabeu, in spite of what has been published in Serbia so far.

However, Real Madrid are yet to confirm the same and as of now, it does look like there are talks of the club thinking about a temporary move for him, according to the Spanish news agency.