Reports: Ligue 1 giants plot last-minute swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo’s three Juventus teammates

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco are keen on signing three Juventus stars – Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani – before the summer transfer window shuts down later this week.

Italian journalist and transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Monaco have already contacted Juventus for Daniele Rugani and that Mandzukic and Matuidi are also parts of their plan. The Ligue 1 side is apparently keen on bolstering their squad so as to challenge Paris Saint Germain for the league title.

According to Di Marzio, Fabio Paratici – the Chief Football Officer for Juventus – recently travelled to Rome where he met Monaco’s representatives to talk about the situation of Rugani, Mandzukic and Matuidi. The Bianconeri are also interested in the operation as they are reportedly trying to thin out the squad so as to reach 23 members, as opposed to the current strength of 28 members.

He further reports that Rugani is likely to join Monaco itself, whereas the French side will have to convince the likes of Mandzukic and Matuidi to join them.

Mandzukic, a striker by profession, is more interested in joining Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund who are also interested in him, whereas midfielder Matuidi is not keen on leaving Juventus at the moment.

It should also be understood that, with the summer transfer window shutting down later this week as mentioned earlier, Monaco do not really have much time remaining to close all the three signings.