Reports: Neymar cites fans’ behaviour as the reason why he wants PSG exit this summer

Amid talks of an impending La Liga switch, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar and his entourage have explained the PSG fans’ offensive behaviour towards him is the main reason why he has been forced to make the final decision to leave the club.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a delegation from Barcelona was spotted in Paris and their aim was to apparently close the signing of the Brazilian before the summer transfer window shuts down. Meanwhile, the player has also been linked strongly with Barca’s arch-rivals Real Madrid as it is understood that they are also interested in signing him.

L’ Equipe reports that there was always a possibility that Neymar would stay on at PSG, if the club could not reach a financial agreement with Barcelona or Real Madrid. But according to the player’s representatives, “what happened on Sunday forced him to change his decision altogether”, says the French publication.

Neymar was not featured in PSG’s Ligue 1 2019-20 opening clash against Nimes that was held on Sunday, but the club’s fans made the game unforgettable for the 27-year-old as they sang abusive chants that called Neymar “son of a bi***” and asked him to “get out”.

You can read all about it right here.

Neymar’s representatives said that the player could not accept how he was treated by the fans and that he has hence made his final decision to leave, according to the French news agency.